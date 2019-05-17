Third suspect arrested in the murder of Lil Lonnie Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A third arrest has been made for the shooting death of the rapper Lil Lonnie.

Marshun Carr was arrested in Austin, Texas.

18-year-old Carr is the third person to be arrested.

According to a press release, a warrant for Carr was issued by the Municipal Court of Jackson, Mississippi, in April. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task conducted a fugitive investigation and learned Carr may have fled to the capital city of Texas.

Carr was transported and booked at the Travis County jail.

He is currently awaiting judicial proceedings and extradition.