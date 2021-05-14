Thomas Adams appointed as principal of MCS Academic Options Center

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Madison County School District announced on Friday that Thomas Adams has been selected to become the next principal of the district’s Academic Options Center. Adams currently serves as assistant principal for the eighth grade at Madison Middle School.

“As an administrator in our District, Mr. Adams has distinguished himself as an excellent leader who is wholeheartedly dedicated to student success. We know his commitment to school culture will have a tremendous positive impact at the Academic Options Center,” said MCS Superintendent Charlotte Seals.



“The Academic Options Center is a place for students to learn and grow,” said Adams. “We are

committed to ensuring that this happens each day. My focus is to work diligently with each professional to achieve academic, social, and emotional growth for each student.”

He said he looks forward to leading the Academic Options Center to continued success.