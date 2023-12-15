PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has filed a complaint due to the decision to close a bank in Pickens, Mississippi.

Thompson filed the complaint with the Department of Treasury and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

According to the congressman, Bankplus’ decision to close the branch in Pickens leaves the town without a branch to transact business. He said the proposed solution of an ITM machine does not meet the requirements of the underserved population.

“The departure of BankPlus places roughly 40% of citizens in Pickens with nowhere to make their financial transactions. Pickens has no public transportation, a large elderly population, and citizens on fixed incomes. The closure of this bank is yet another hardship for this community. BankPlus made a promise to enrich lives and help underserved communities but has decided to do the opposite of what they promised,” said Pickens Mayor Paulette Moore.