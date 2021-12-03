Thousands expected at SWAC Championship in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a lot of excitement building in Jackson as Jackson State University (JSU) makes its return to the SWAC Championship.

The last time the football time had a shot at the SWAC title was in 2013. The last time the Tigers won the championship was in 2007.

Fans said they’re excited for Jackson State’s biggest game of the year.

“Great for the students. It’s great for everyone, fans as well. We’ve really been packing the house and hopefully we’ll do the same thing tomorrow,” said Kathy Cole, a JSU fan.

Leaders in the city said a packed Veterans Memorial Stadium means a significant economic boost for the metro area.

“We’re expecting about 4.7 million in economic impact,” said Yoland Moore of Visit Jackson.

Visit Jackson leaders predict an attendance upwards of 40,000 spectators. Small businesses also will capitalize from high volume turnouts.

Kick off for Saturday’s game is at 3:00 p.m. Twenty-dollar shuttle services for the game will be offered at Smith-Wills Stadium to assist with the flow of traffic.