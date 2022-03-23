JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re just days away from the first Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day parade and festival in three years. Parade goers said they’re ready to get all dressed up in green this Saturday.

“We just moved back from California, so we’ve been hearing about the St. Paddy’s Day parade ever since, so we’re really excited to go.”

“I do believe people are feeling a lot better about coming out and still wearing their mask, still washing their hands but I do believe it’s going to be a great weekend.”

The theme this year is “Go Big and Come Home” in honor of the city’s bicentennial theme of homecoming. the parade is the main event Saturday, but there are a number of other events Saturday including the children’s parade and other fan favorites.

“Probably the afterparty at Hal and Mal’s is what we’re looking forward to the most. and the pet parade.”

Local businesses in Jackson like “One Block East” said they usually see a large influx of customers during the parade… since it draws in thousands of people to downtown Jackson. Many businesses are also hosting their own events along with the parade.

“We’re doing a block party here at One Block East from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., everyone will have a great weekend this weekend. Any business in downtown Jackson is going to be very happy when this weekend is over with. It’s going to be great for all the businesses here,” said One Block East manager, Nikki Brent.

The pet parade starts at 10:00 Saturday morning followed by the children’s parade at 11:00 a.m. then the main parade at 1:00 p.m. The official afterparty is at Hal and Mal’s.