Thousands gather in Jackson to raise money for breast cancer research Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Thousands of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members united Saturday morning, in a unique effort to save lives and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

The American Cancer Society's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk of Central Mississippi," was a hit, with a large turnout at 9 a.m.



The non-competitive, inspirational event raised awareness and funds for "a world without breast cancer," a press release said.

Participants gathered at the Mississippi State Capitol Building, South Steps in Jackson.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants help raise funds for the American Cancer Society to invest in research, provide free information and support to those touched by breast cancer and helps people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

The ACS says in 2018, more than 266,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,920 will die from the disease this year.

About 2,550 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 480 deaths.

Since 1993, more than 14 million supporters have raised more than $870 million to help end breast cancer. Today, walks are held more than 200 communities nationwide.

For more information about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Mississippi, please visit MakingStridesWalk.org/CentralMS.