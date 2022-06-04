JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s Campaign Headquarters in Jackson on Friday, June 3.

Jackson police said Tony Ray Brown, 66, walked into the campaign headquarters and asked to see Congressman Thompson. Staff said Thompson was unavailable, and Brown allegedly stated “it would be one of the biggest bloodsheds in Jackson” if he couldn’t speak to Thompson.

Additionally, Jackson police said Brown also stated that he “didn’t care about doing life in prison” and would return to prison if needed. He allegedly stated that he’s “mad and needed help.”

Officers arrested and charged Brown with felony making a terroristic threat.