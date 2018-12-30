Three armed men rob Dollar General, Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Three armed men robbed a Dollar General store on Fortification Street in Jackson, Saturday night.

Officers say the robbers were black men who were wearing hoods and partial masks.

They entered the store around 8:45 p.m. with a gun in-hand and demanded money.

The three are seen on surveillance video, stealing cash before running away.

Police are currently looking for the men and they say that no one was hurt in the robbery.