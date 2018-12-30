Local News

Three armed men rob Dollar General, Jackson

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 12:54 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 12:54 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Three armed men robbed a Dollar General store on Fortification Street in Jackson, Saturday night.

Officers say the robbers were black men who were wearing hoods and partial masks.

They entered the store around 8:45 p.m. with a gun in-hand and demanded money.

The three are seen on surveillance video, stealing cash before running away.

Police are currently looking for the men and they say that no one was hurt in the robbery. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


