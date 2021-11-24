Three arrested after traffic stop in Pike County uncovers stolen gun, drugs

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested three people after a traffic stop on South Locust Street in McComb on Tuesday, November 23.

Deputies said they pulled over a 2009 Toyota Tacoma for a traffic stop because of missing headlight. They found a stolen handgun from Hancock County, 1.8 grams of marijuana and and 1.1 grams of crystal meth after searching the vehicle.

Charles Ray Martin Jr. was booked into the Pike County Jail and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, improper equipment and no insurance.

Joshua Hamilton was charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering forgery, and Scartly Charles was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

