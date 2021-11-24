Three arrested after traffic stop in Pike County uncovers stolen gun, drugs

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested three people after a traffic stop on South Locust Street in McComb on Tuesday, November 23.

Deputies said they pulled over a 2009 Toyota Tacoma for a traffic stop because of missing headlight. They found a stolen handgun from Hancock County, 1.8 grams of marijuana and and 1.1 grams of crystal meth after searching the vehicle.

Charles Ray Martin Jr. (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Hamilton (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Scartly Charles (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Ray Martin Jr. was booked into the Pike County Jail and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, improper equipment and no insurance.

Joshua Hamilton was charged with possession of a controlled substance and uttering forgery, and Scartly Charles was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.