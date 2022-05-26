VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and two women were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Vicksburg jewelry store on Thursday, May 26.

Authorities with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 911 call was made around 10:17 a.m. concerning an armed robbery at Carter’s Jewelry Store in Vicksburg. Officials said a woman attempted to leave the store with over $14,000 of stolen jewelry. They said as she drove away, she struck a curb, damaging the car’s tires.

Around 11:50 a.m., authorities said an MHP trooper saw two cars parked on the shoulder of Interstate 20 in Hinds County. One of the cars reportedly matched the description of the armed robbery suspect. Officials said a man near the cars ran away, crossing the interstate before being arrested by the MHP trooper. Two women were also arrested at the scene.

Richard T. Kyles, 36, of Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and possessing a controlled substance. He was taken to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. The woman believed to be the armed robbery suspect and the other woman arrested were taken to the Vicksburg Police Department.

The incident is under investigation by the Vicksburg Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.