PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men from Houston, Texas, were arrested on Wednesday, February 16 in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Pearl.

Pearl police identified the men in connection to the thefts. A search warrant uncovered several catalytic converters, a stolen gun from a victim’s car and several tools related to burglaries.

Roderick Davenport, 37, Reshaud Lewis, 19, and Chesare Rivers, 32, were arrested. Police said the men have criminal histories ranging from burglaries, sale and use of illegal drugs, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

(Courtesy: Pearl Police Department)

The three men were booked into the Rankin County Detention Center. Detectives are trying to determine if the men are connected to similar crimes in Rankin County and Copiah County.