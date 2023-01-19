CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20.

Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting the store. The armed suspect confronted a responding state trooper and ran away.

Responding deputies noticed a suspicious car exiting a nearby driveway and stopped it to find out if it was involved. Jonathan Alexander, 21, of Lexington was taken into custody by CCSO after determining he was allegedly driving the getaway car.

Multiple law enforcment agencies began a manhunt for the armed suspect who had been identified as 18-year-old Corleone Pate, Jr. of Lexington.

On Highway 17, about two miles south of Blackhawk, officers came into contact with 41-year-old Corleone Pate Sr., who is the father of Corleone Pate Jr. After questioning him, authorities said it was determined that Pate Sr. was on the way to pick up Pate Jr. He was taken into custody.

About thirty minutes later, officers found Corleone Pate, Jr. It was reported that a fight broke out and a Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) employee who stopped to break up the fight was severely bitten by Pate Jr. The employee was treated and released at the scene.

Corelon Pate Jr. (Courtesy: Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility)

Corelon Pate Sr. (Courtesy: Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility)

Jonathon Alexander (Courtesy: Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility)

(Courtesy: Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility)

All three suspects were booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Pate Jr. has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Alexander is charged with armed robbery, as well. Pate Sr. is charged with accessory after the fact.