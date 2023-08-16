RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said four people have been arrested in connection to the weekend shooting at Northpark Mall.

Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspects, who are in custody, were identified as Jamari Brown, James Cole, Jr., Kyandre Harris, and Jalen Carter.

According to Myers, Cole was the shooting victim in the incident. Cole allegedly shot himself in the hip as he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Brown, Harris, and Carter were both charged with carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Their bonds were set at $8,500 each.

Cole was charged with discharging a firearm within the city, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and trespassing. His bond was set at $11,000.

Jamari Brown (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

James Cole, Jr. (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Kyandre Harris (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

Jalen Carter (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 12 just after 4:00 p.m. in the food court area of the mall. Witnesses told officers that a group of six young men began fighting, and one shot was fired.

Myers said Madison County deputies and Capitol police also responded to the scene. According to the police chief, one bystander was injured with shrapnel and refused medical attention.

Myers said police were notified that a person had arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City with a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was later identified as Cole.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

More arrests are expected to follow in this case.