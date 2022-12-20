JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the charged and the identification of the suspects will be released shortly.

The shooting left two people injured in the parking lot of the Kroger on Interstate 55 on Sunday, December 18.

Two 20-year-olds were injured and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. The victims were identified as Aalia Lawson and Maurice Barney. According to Jones, Lawson was in stable condition on Monday, but Barney was listed in critical condition.