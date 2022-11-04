JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson.

Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson.

The Door Dash driver, 39-year-old Corey Price, was shot and killed on Belvoir Place near Linden Street on Wednesday, November 2.

Corey Price (Courtesy: Carolyn Price)

Neighbors said Price got into an argument with another person, which led to the shooting.

Luckey said tips from the community led them to the suspects.