JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson.
Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson.
The Door Dash driver, 39-year-old Corey Price, was shot and killed on Belvoir Place near Linden Street on Wednesday, November 2.
Neighbors said Price got into an argument with another person, which led to the shooting.
Luckey said tips from the community led them to the suspects.