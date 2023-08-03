BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects were arrested for firing shots near a Brookhaven park where children were playing baseball.

The Daily Leader reported the three suspects, from Hazlehurst, were arrested on Tuesday, August 1. The incident happened near Exchange Club Park.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the suspects used AR-style rifles to fire shots into the air. He said children were in baseball practice nearby when the incident happened.

The case remains under investigation.