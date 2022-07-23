ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to a string of ATV thefts that recently happened around Adams and Franklin counties.

Adams County deputies charged both Kamron Singleton, 18, and Kevin “KJ” Shelton Jr., 21, with four counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime. Javari Blanton, 16, was charged with possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Blanton was out on bond for aggravated assault at the time.

Kamron Singleton, (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office).

Kevin “KJ” Shelton Jr., (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office).

Javari Blanton, (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office).

Deputies said nearly all the stolen ATV have been recovered. However, anyone with information about the remaining ATVs can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-446-8333.