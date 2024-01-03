HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies arrested three suspects after a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Highway 17 South at the intersection of Brozville Road and Old Balance Due Road on December 20, 2023.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Deshun Coleman was shot and killed, and another teenager was injured. The two had been riding together on Highway 17.

Marqwon Powers (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Darnell Deering (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kengelle Powell (Courtesy: Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested three suspects in connection to the fatal shooting. The suspects were identified as 16-year-old Marqwon Powers, 19-year-old Darnell Deering and 19-year-old Kengelle Powell. They were each charged with murder.