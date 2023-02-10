WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home.

The sheriff’s office alerted the community of her disappearance and advised that anyone who was knowingly harboring her would face criminal charges.

Authorities found the girl just after 9:00 a.m. at a home in Warren County on Friday, February 10.

Three adults at the home are facing kidnapping charges. According to the newspaper, they were identified as David Dewayne Roach, 44, Kodie Mathew Hill, 22, and Meggan Nicole Williamson, 18. Their bonds were set at $50,000 each.

The girl was returned to the custody of Child Protective Services.