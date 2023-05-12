WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in Warren County in connection to a sex trafficking case involving a minor.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Warren County deputies were notified about the case during the week of April 10. They said Child Protection Services (CPS) contacted them about a sex crime investigation.

A social services worker said a child was being trafficked with the help of an adult, who was identified as 39-year-old Frances Dawson, of Jackson. She was arrested on May 1 and charged with two counts of procuring sexual servitude of a minor. Dawson’s bond was set at $50,000.

Warren County deputies also identified two men as being involved in the case.

Investigators arrested 72-year-old Benny Cosby, of Warren County, on May 5. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14. Deputies said 67-year-old Hyman Cosby, of Vicksburg, was arrested on May 10.

Both men were given a bond of $500,000 each.