JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced three people were were charged with capital murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old

Police said Kaymin Blackmon, 19; Dewitt Anderson, 34; and Cedric Banks, 37, have been accused of killing 18-year-old Amya Carey. According to investigators, Carey had been assaulted and shot multiple times. Her body was dumped in a wooded area.

Dewitt Anderson (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Cedric Banks (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Kaymin Blackmon (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

The suspects appeared in court on Thursday, March 31. Bond was denied for all three suspects.