Three charged with felony child abuse: Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Three adults responsible for child abuse had their initial appearances in court Thursday.

All three of the adults are charged with three counts each of felony child abuse.

The suspects are identified as Lashari Green, Princess Nichols, and Cordarion Nichols.

According to Sheriff Pace, all of three of the suspects were denied bond.

On August 1, Child Protective Services received a call from law enforcement about a home on Locust Street where children may have been abused.

The home was soon visited by CPS, removing three children under the age of six.

Charges were filed against the three adults on September 17th. The following day warrants were issued which led to the arrest of two women at the home around 3:30 that afternoon.

A public warning was put out to be aware of the male suspect’s vehicle. Three hours later, a trooper eventually spotted the vehicle on Highway 61.

Cordarion was held there until sheriff’s deputies arrived to take him into custody.

The children all had physical injuries, and now they are at an undisclosed location under the care of CPS.

They are being held at the Warren County Jail.