KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and one woman is wanted in connection to a murder that happened on North Side Park in Kosciusko on Friday, April 29.

Kosciusko police said Michael Lecole Summers, Tashey Shaniece Johnson and Aaliyah Caulisa Lusk were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Kenwon Tyshon Riley.

The three suspects were booked into the Leake County Jail. Their bonds were each set at $250,000.

Michael Lecole Summers (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Tashey Shaniece Johnson (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Aaliyah Caulisa Lusk (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Kosciusko police are also looking for Kiara Deshay Brown, 20, in connection to the shooting.

Kiara Dehay Brown (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

Anyone with further information about the case or Brown can call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131.