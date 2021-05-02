Three confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County neighbors are strongly advised to take shelter now as a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Tinsley crossing Highway 3. It is moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.

As of 6:33 p.m. the confirmed tornado is exiting Yazoo City and now moving into the northeastern part of the county, north of Benton.

Tornado warnings continue for Claiborne County, Copiah County, until 7:00 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

6:33 PM – The *confirmed large tornado* is now exiting Yazoo City and moving into the northeastern part of the county, north of Benton. Seek shelter along Hwy 14!! @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/zGFzdTm59x — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 2, 2021

Three tornadoes have already been confirmed. One near Lorman and Port Gibson, one in north of Satartia near Yazoo, and another one near Lexington and Tchula.

🌪 3 CONFIRMED TORNADOES IN MISSISSIPPI AS OF 6:10 PM…

1 – Near Lorman & Port Gibson

2 – North of Satartia near Yazoo

3 – Near Lexington & Tchula

SEEK SHELTER NOW!!! https://t.co/U3FkGLiz7C @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/WNhETZbAGS — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 2, 2021

