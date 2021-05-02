Three confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County neighbors are strongly advised to take shelter now as a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Tinsley crossing Highway 3. It is moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.
As of 6:33 p.m. the confirmed tornado is exiting Yazoo City and now moving into the northeastern part of the county, north of Benton.
Tornado warnings continue for Claiborne County, Copiah County, until 7:00 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Three tornadoes have already been confirmed. One near Lorman and Port Gibson, one in north of Satartia near Yazoo, and another one near Lexington and Tchula.
Watch live weather coverage here.