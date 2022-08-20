WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20.

MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. Morgan, 24, of Olive Branch, traveled south on the interstate in the northbound lane and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. Both drivers died at the scene.

Troopers responded to the second crash around 8:35 a.m. on Highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County. MHP officials said a 2017 Ram 1500 truck driven by William B. Aden Jr., 68, of Vicksburg, traveled south on the highway when it left the road and overturned. Aden died at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.