HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for three teenagers who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center overnight.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 16-year-old Robert Smith, 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones escaped from the facility following a large disturbance. They were being transported to the hospital for injuries before their escape. Jones said their injuries are non-life threatening.

The teens are accused of stealing a blue 2007 Jeep Liberty CFB 0901 from the parking lot. The sheriff said a gun was believed to be in the stolen vehicle.

Just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Jones said the stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied in the 1900 block of Wilson Street.

This is not the first time the three have escaped from the youth detention center. The trio escaped from the facility in June 2023, but they were later recaptured.

Jones said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is only a responding and investigating agency for the youth detention center.

“We are not responsible for the day to day operations or staff at the facility. The County Administrator’s Office is the governing body of the facility and staff,” the sheriff stated.

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts can contact law enforcement.