NEWTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three escaped inmates from Scott County were captured and arrested in Newton Wednesday morning.

According to the Yazoo Herald, the inmates were all from Honduras and had reportedly escaped from custody on Tuesday, February 28.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said the inmates were captured around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Newton. He said the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was also involved with the search and assisted with the arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.