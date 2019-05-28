Local News

Three fires in three days in the same neighborhood

Vicksburg firefighters believe the fires were set intentionally

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - In Vicksburg, the firefighters believe three recent fires in the same neighborhood were set intentionally. 

An empty apartment building caught on fire on Saturday.

The second fire happened at a home on Sunday

The third fire happened at another home on Monday.

No one was in neither of the three homes at the time of the fire.

These fires are currently under investigation. 

WJTV will continue to update as information becomes available. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.


