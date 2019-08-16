Three girls missing from Hinds County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three girls of Hinds County, Jackson, MS.

Jamiya McNeal

Jamiya McNeal is described as a black female, 15 years old, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants in the 2000 block of Siwell Road and could be accompanied by Avonna Townsend.

Trishana Whitehead

Trishana Whitehead is described as a black female, 17 years old, five foot, four inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans in the 2000 block of Siwell Road and could be accompanied by Avonna Townsend.

Avonna Townsend

Avonna Townsend is described as a black female, 14 years old, five foot, three inches tall, weighing 116 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Townsend was last seen wearing black tights and brown sweater in the 2000 block of Siwell Road and could be accompanied by Ja’Miya McNeal.

The three girls may be traveling in a 2013 silver Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate HNJ8384 with an unknown direction of travel.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ja’Miya McNeal, Trishana Whitehead, and Avonna Townsend, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-665-7757.