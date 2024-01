COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies said three men were arrested for allegedly stealing a safe from a business.

The incident happened at Mercy House Auto Sales on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Investigators said the company safe was stolen during the burglary.

Three Hazlehurst men were arrested in connection to the theft. Deputies identified the suspects as Jesmond Catchings, Willie Miller and Brunario Rockingham.

Jesmond Catchings (Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)

Willie Miller (Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)

Brunario Rockingham (Courtesy: Copiah County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the safe was recovered.