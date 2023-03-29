HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced three detention officers were arrested and charged after an operation to find contraband at the Raymond Detention Center.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said authorities conducted the operation on Tuesday, March 28 to find contraband and other illegal items. He said a large amount of contraband was recovered and stopped from being introduced into the facility.

The contraband included a cell phone and illegal narcotics, including prescription pills, marijuana, fentanyl, and tobacco lighters. Jones said investigators also seized $4,5000 in U.S. currency believed to be connected to this investigation. He said a Glock pistol was also recovered from a vehicle in the parking lot.

The sheriff said three Hinds County detention officers were arrested and charged. The following officers were arrested:

Sgt. Harry Rutledge, 44 – charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility and introduction of contraband to a penal facility

Detention Officer Arkeisha Martin, 27 – charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband to a penal facility and introduction of contraband to a penal facility

Detention Officer Kayla Sims, 27 – charged with introduction of contraband to a penal facility

Sgt. Harry Rutledge (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Arkeisha Martin (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kayla Sims (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to Jones, all three employees were on duty at the time of their arrests. They were charged and booked into the Raymond Detention Center. They are currently on administrative leave with pay pending termination.

The sheriff said more arrests and charges are possible.