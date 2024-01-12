ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the three teenagers who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center are in custody.

According to Patten, the teens face additional charges. Several law enforcement agencies from Mississippi and Louisiana assisted with the arrests.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 16-year-old Robert Smith, 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones escaped from the facility following a large disturbance around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

The teens are accused of a carjacking in Jackson on Monday, January 8. They allegedly carjacked a woman in Adams County later in the afternoon. Patten said the woman was shot in the back and neck. The victim was taken to Merit Health, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Robert Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jashon Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search for the escapees on Wednesday, January 10, Patten said Tayshon Holmes’ father, 47-year-old Shonte Holmes, was arrested on unrelated outstanding bench warrants. His uncle, 47-year-old Shonkeith Holmes, was also arrested on unrelated bench warrants.

Patten said neither of the individuals are believed to be helping the escapees at this time.

The trio escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center in June 2023, but they were later captured.