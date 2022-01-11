Three homicide cases set to go before Hinds County grand jury

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Court held hearings on Tuesday, January 11 for three high-profiled homicide cases that occurred in 2021.

Charles Robinson III, the man accused of setting the fire that killed three people at a home on North State Street in December 2021, has been charged with three counts of capital murder. Detectives said he admitted to starting the fire because the manager of the home did not give him all the money from a benefit check that was supposed to be given to him years ago. The case is going to a grand jury and the judge ordered a mental evaluation. Robinson III has also been denied bond.

Christen Rashun Edley has been charged with murder. He is accused of firing a shot in the air that led to chaos and his girlfriend, Kaylin Banyard, being shot and killed by his brother Terrence Young. The case will go in front of a grand jury. Bond has been denied for Edley. Detectives are still trying to identify more men that were on the scene with weapons.

Yaquanna Anthony Newell, who is accused of being in the car with Tyrell Snell around the time Snell shot and killed someone on December 1, has been charged with murder. The case will go in front of a grand jury. Bond is set at $250,000.

The case against Montrell Jerome Smith, who is charged with the murder of Austin Green and armed robbery of a business, has already been presented to a grand jury. The results are expected to be published in January 2021.