ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were injured after their vehicle left the road and hit a tree in Attala County.

Breezy News reported the crash happened on Highway 35 near Attala Road on Monday, October 30.

Officials said the three victims were trapped in the vehicle, but first responders were able to get them out.

The driver and the two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.