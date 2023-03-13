JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were shot at a Texaco gas station in Jackson on Monday, March 13.

Jackson Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said police responded to the shooting just before 1:00 a.m. at the gas station location on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Dodge Charger with two male suspects in it drive up and start shooting. They fired several rounds in front of the store.

Buckley said three people were shot, two men and a woman. Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital. The third victim took a private car to a hospital. They are all in stable condition.

Buckley also said investigators don’t know if the victims know each other or the shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.