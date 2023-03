HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Terry.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 on Georgetown Loop.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said MBI is assisting Terry police in the shooting investigation.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, MBI will offer no further comment.