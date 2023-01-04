JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson Police officers were placed on administrative leave with pay pending after a man died in their custody.

On Saturday, December 31, investigators said officers responded to a call for service at 572 E. Beasley Road around 7:30 p.m. While at the location, officers took an individual into custody who experienced a medical emergency.

American Medical Response (AMR) was called to the location to render aid, but the individual, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The officers who were placed on administrative leave were identified as Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty, and James Land.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is independently investigating this incident, and the Jackson Police Department (JPD) has opened an internal investigation.

“The loss of life is always tragic and we remain committed to transparency,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “At this time, we do not have any additional comment as we allow the investigation to continue.”

Leaders with JPD said they will make no further comment until the investigation has been completed.