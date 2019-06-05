Three killed in deadly crash near Raymond

Local News

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Three people including a four-year-old boy are dead after a crash near Raymond.

The incident happened on Highway 18 Tuesday evening.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Sentra hit head-on.

The crash killed 23-year-old Latasha Bradley, 25-year-old Felicia Wilson and her four-year-old son Franklin Wilson.

The driver of the Equinox is recovering at a hospital.

A third car avoided the crash but hit a tree instead. 

The people in that car were not injured.
 

