YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in separate Yazoo County crashes in the past week.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the first death happened on Interstate 55 just north of Vaughan on Wednesday, September 13 around 4:30 p.m. He said Shawanda Jenkins, 45, of Louisiana, died when her car left the road and hit several trees.

The following day, Shivers said a vehicle was struck head-on by another car on Highway 51 near Gas Plant Road just south of Pickens. He said four-year-old Trinity Jackson, of Durant, was killed in the crash.

Jackson’s sister was airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson for treatment. Their mother was transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Shivers said the third fatal crash happened on Mississippi Highway 3 at Highway 433 in Satartia. He said it appears that 68-year-old Gary Boutwell, of Satartia, pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler. Boutwell died at the scene.

The coroner said the crashes are under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).