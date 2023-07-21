SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were killed during a two-vehicle crash in Sharkey County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 on Highway 61.

According to troopers, a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 44-year-old Bertha Blackledge, of Vicksburg, was traveling north on the highway when it collided with a 2010 Pontiac G6, driven by 49-year-old Kenan Baker, of Greenville.

Blackledge, Walker, and 39-year-old Shankia Williams, of Glen Allan, died at the scene. Troopers said Williams was a passenger in the Pontiac G6.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.