BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Brandon Police Department arrested and charged three men with auto burglary after receiving reports of a series of auto burglaries in the Crossgates area during November and December.

Justus Isiah Gooch, Aric Stephen Riley, Jr., and Anthony Dewayne Johnson appeared in Brandon Municipal Court on January 15, where they were bound over to the Rankin County Grand Jury.

The three men are incarcerated in the Rankin County jail with bond set at $50,000 each.