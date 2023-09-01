JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after three men were injured during a shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Thursday, August 31 around 10:45 p.m. at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments Rebelwood Drive.

Officer Sam Brown said two men had been shot multiple times, and one man had been shot once.

Police are still gathering evidence in the case. Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).