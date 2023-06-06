JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new businesses have opened in Jackson’s Highland Village.

RockBox Fitness opened its first Mississippi location; Underground Social, a locally-owned unisex barber shop, opened its doors in June; and Family Social Club held its grand opening last week.

“We are thrilled to welcome all three of these exciting new businesses to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “They each bring unique experiences to our property that we know our guests and people in our community will enjoy. Adding a fitness studio, a barber shop, and an indoor play place to Highland Village echoes what we are always trying to achieve: There truly is something here for everyone.”

According to officials, RockBox Fitness offers boxing-based workouts for all skill levels. In addition to workout classes, the studio offers nutrition guidance, accountability coaching, and personal training.