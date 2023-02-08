BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8.

Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks.

“It’s very rewarding for us to bring Moe’s to the Byram, Mississippi, community. We’re about impacting folks’ lives. A lot of our employees come for a part time job. Our job is to make sure our employees can understand that they can turn this into a lifelong career,” said John McGowan, president of JJB Brands.

McGowan said that all three businesses are hiring.