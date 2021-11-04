Three pedestrians killed in separate incidents on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three pedestrians are dead following two separate incidents Thursday night along I-55 in Jackson.
One of the pedestrians was struck by a vehicle on I-55 N. at Meadowbrook Road just before 8:30 p.m. Police said a man was hit by a truck exiting the interstate. According to Jackson police, no arrest will be made in this accident because the driver of the vehicle stopped and did not leave the scene.
Another pedestrian was struck just miles away on I-55 South headed towards the direction of Atkins Boulevard and Beasley Road. This incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. Police said a man was hit by a blue vehicle while trying to cross the interstate. He was hit by several vehicles. One driver stopped, but the other drivers did not.
In the third incident, a pedestrian was hit at I-55 near Woodrow Wilson around 9:13 p.m. on Thursday. Police said a man was hit by multiple vehicles. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
There is no word on whether an arrest has been made or if there is a potential suspect police are searching for.