NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – Three were sentenced for a scheme to steal houses from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Barry Martin, 47, of Georgia was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Fiesta Kagler, 59, of Georgia, was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Ella Martin, 69, a former USDA employee from Jayess, Mississippi, was sentenced to 35 months in prison.

According to court documents, the defendants conspired to identify and steal USDA-mortgaged properties. The targeted properties were mortgaged through the Brookhaven office of USDA Rural Development. Martin, who was an employee of the office, had access to a list of abandoned, foreclosed, nearly-foreclosed, or similarly distressed USDA-mortgaged properties and would create fraudulent warranty deeds designed to convey ownership of those properties to her co-conspirators and others.

The fraudulent deeds included forged signatures from former homeowners, including at least one deceased individual. The fraudulent deeds were then filed in Chancery Courts around Mississippi with the intent to deprive the actual owners of the use.

All three defendants will be required to pay restitution, which will be determined at a separate hearing.