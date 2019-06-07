Three shot, one dead on McDowell Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A silver sedan fled the shooting scene on McDowell Rd.

The vehicle has been located and recovered in the 700 block of Willow Street.

Several individuals have been captured.

Arrests are expected to be made.

Jackson police are on the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of McDowell Road.

Three people were shot, one was killed.

One of the people who was shot drove away but was found just down the road suffering from a critical injury.

This is the 46th homicide of the year for the City of Jackson.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.