SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced three bridge closures for State Route 149 in Simpson County.

According to MDOT, the closures will begin on Thursday, March 16 and are expected to remain in place until summer 2024.

The following bridges will be closed on State Route 149:

Sellers Creek Bridge (Bridge No. 128.6)

Dabbs Creek Bridge (Bridge No. 131.7)

Dabbs Creek Relief Box Bridge in Simpson County

The Dabbs Creek bridges on State Route 149 will be closed to thru traffic in both directions between Sawmill Road and Charlie Newsome Road. The closures are part of a bridge replacement project.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.