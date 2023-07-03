HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The search continues for the three teenagers, who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center last week.

Leaders with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said one detainee and one guard were injured during a fight around midnight on June 28. Officials said multiple people were stabbed with shanks.

The escapees have been identified as 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith and 15-year-old Jason Jones.

“We know everybody that’s involved at this point, and there will be repercussions for them,” said Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones on Monday, July 3.

Hinds County deputies are conducting an investigation into this matter and conducting a search for the escaped juveniles.

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Earl Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the operations, safety and security of the facility. However, they are working with other county officials responsible for the facility and operations to find out what led up to the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the escaped juveniles can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or your nearest law enforcement agency.