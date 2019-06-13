Three suspects accused of robbing State St. business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a business robbery.

According to officers, the robbery happened on North State Street just before 10:00 Wednesday night.

Investigators said three men were armed with guns when they entered the store. They were wearing masks and hoods. The suspects reportedly took cash from the business before running towards Robinhood Road.

Police said no one was hurt during the robbery. If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).